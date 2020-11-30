Are Mattresses Recyclable? Here's The Easiest Way to Recycle Yours

It always feels great to get a new mattress, even though most of us don’t make the decision to do so until long noticing that our backs seem to hurt every morning. Even if you do opt for one of the highest-rated mattresses on the market, what do you do with your old mattress? You could throw it away with your bulk garbage, and some mattress companies will even offer to take it off your hands when they deliver your new one. But what happens if you want to recycle it? How does one recycle a mattress?