American BPA Exposure Levels Are Too High — Here’s How to Avoid the Plastic Chemical

The topic is on people’s minds this week, as a coalition of scientists, doctors, and organizations recently sent a joint petition to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), asking the federal agency to “remove or restrict its approvals” of BPA use. The petition cites a new, in-depth review of a number of recent scientific studies on the topic, which concluded that every day, the average U.S. resident is exposed to more than 5,000 times the safe level of BPA as set by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) Expert Panel.