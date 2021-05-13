When you purchase a product labeled BPA-free, the implication is that this product is somehow safer than those that are not labeled as such. Yet, very few people understand what BPA-free means . Make no mistake, though, the distinctions between BPA and BPA-free products is highly important, as BPA can impact your and your child’s safety in the long run.

What does BPA-free mean?

To understand BPA-free, you must first understand what BPA itself is. BPA stands for bisphenol A, an industrial chemical used in the manufacturing of certain polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins. According to the Mayo Clinic, BPA has been around since the 1960s. BPA plastics have historically been used to make containers meant to hold food or beverages. Similarly, BPA resins were used to coat the inside of food cans and bottle tops, as well as dental sealants or composites. And unfortunately, BPA can cause a number of negative health effects.

Conversely, products labeled as BPA-free contain no such chemicals. This is a good thing, since, according to Medical News Today, this type of chemical has been linked to a whole host of cardiovascular problems like coronary artery heart disease, hypertension, heart attack, angina, and more. That’s with only low-dose exposure too, imagine ingesting that chemical for decades without realizing it. However, BPA-free plastics still contain other chemicals that can be harmful.

BPA-free plastics are much more common today, especially when it comes to the materials manufacturers use to make baby dishware, sippy cups, toys, and the like. There are also plenty of BPA-free water bottles and food storage containers on the market, which are a safer bet than those that contain BPA or its “safer” replacements, bisphenol-S (BPS) or bisphenol-F (BPF).

