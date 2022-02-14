9 Banned Books About the Environment That Should Definitely Be On Your Reading List

The Jungle by Upton Sinclair was banned in Yugoslavia, South Korea, and East Germany, and it was banned in Nazi bonfires because of how it pertains to socialism, per ALA. The eye-opening 1906 novel looks at the dangerous and gut-wrenching living and working conditions for immigrants in the meat-packing industry. Although it aimed to promote socialism, which is why it was so widely banned, but it also exposed serious health risks within the industry, that led to the Meat Inspection Act.