Promotional Giveaways for Your Business That Have a Low Environmental Impact

The impact of producing and disposing of single-use water bottles is absolutely brutal, which is why we encourage businesses to dole out reusable water bottles, to remind potential clients to stick to tap water (as long as it's safe for them to do so!). Glass is definitely preferable in the realm of sustainable materials, but if you can find any made from recycled materials, that's a win in our book. Eco Promotions Online makes stainless steel bottles that come in various colors, and are quite frankly perfect for on-the-go sipping.