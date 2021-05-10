Expert Gives Tips on Shopping Facebook Marketplace's Secondhand Furniture (Exclusive)

Whether you're in the process of moving or if you're simply redecorating, furnishing your home with secondhand furniture is more sustainable than buying new, it's cost-efficient, and it helps you find stand-out pieces that you may not have found otherwise. However, it can definitely be a challenge — which is why we spoke to an expert for tips and tricks on refurnishing your home with Facebook Marketplace's secondhand furniture.

"Buying secondhand items from Marketplace is not only eco-friendly, but it’s also an easy and cost efficient way to spruce up any space while also supporting small businesses in your local neighborhood," Facebook’s Head of Multicultural Communications, Sonia Sroka, tells Green Matters via email.

We spoke with Sroka to discuss the benefits of buying secondhand, trends, and new additions to the site – keep reading for more on what she had to say.