Elevate Your at-Home Garden With These Easy-to-Grow Fruits and Veggies

Not every fruit and vegetable is created equal. Some have higher fiber contents than others, some contain more natural sugar, and in the case of gardening, some fruits and veggies are lower maintenance, and therefore, are much easier to grow at home. With more and more people trying their hand at fruit and veggie gardening (especially during the pandemic!), you may be disillusioned into thinking because it’s popular, it’s easy — though that isn't the case.