What Makes Bamboo Sustainable?

Despite the fact that some plants can grow as tall as the tallest trees, bamboo isn’t actually a tree. It is, in fact, a grass, and one of the most persistent and versatile grasses on the planet. It grows exceptionally fast and can be made into anything from homes to hosiery . It’s naturally renewable and requires little maintenance to farm. But do these virtues fully explain why bamboo is sustainable or are there additional, unseen factors left to consider?

Humans have been eating and building with bamboo for thousands of years, according to Forever Bamboo . However, the culinary and constructive uses of this sturdy plant are not its only virtues. Bamboo’s sustainability lies in its versatility, and as it happens, you can make a heck of a lot of things out of bamboo.

According to Britannica , bamboo is a tree-like member of the Poaceae family. There are more than 1,400 different species of bamboo in existence, though the largest concentration of these species can be found in Southeast Asia. In addition to Asia, bamboo is able to grow in Africa, Australia, Latin America, and southern regions of the U.S., though it has been known to grow in colder climates as well.

Why is bamboo sustainable?

Bamboo is sustainable for several reasons. First, it’s darn easy to grow. Bamboo farmers need not do much to ensure a bumper crop. Pesticides and complex fertilizers are all but unnecessary. This is because bamboo self-regenerates from its roots, which can thrive in even the most shallow, rocky soil.

Bamboo is strong — stronger than steel, in fact. According to Interesting Engineering, bamboo has a tensile strength of 28,000 pounds per square inch. Steel only has a tensile strength of 23,000 pounds per squre inch. Despite its size and strength, bamboo is also relatively easy to transport, even in very rural areas. All of this, combined, makes bamboo an ideal construction material.

Article continues below advertisement