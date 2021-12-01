As it turns out, JBS supplies leather to a number of popular companies, from fast fashion brands to luxury designer labels.

Brands with more than one connection to Amazon deforestation, meaning they are at the highest risk of directly contributing to deforestation, include: Adidas, American Eagle, Asics, Banana Republic, Camper, Chloé, Clarks, Coach, Cole Haan, Converse, Dansko, Dr. Martens, Fendi, Fila, Gap, Geox, Hoka, H&M, Kate Spade, Keen, K-Swiss, Lacoste, Marc Jacobs, Merrell, Michael Kors, Nike, New Balance, Puma, Prada, Reebok, Rockport, Saucony, Sorel, Stride Rite, Timberland, Tory Burch, Ugg, Vans, Vionic, and Zara. You can find the full list on page 31 of the report.