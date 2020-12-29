Vegan Fungi "Leather" Is Expected to Hit Adidas' and Stella McCartney's Shelves by 2021

Making the transition from genuine to vegan leather is a total must for fashion brands in the name of sustainability. Until recently, most vegan artificial leather was comprised of manmade materials such as plastic, which can take years to break down. However, companies like Adidas and Stella McCartney are about to start utilizing a new type of biodegradable, plant-based leather that's comprised of one of our favorite sustainable, natural goodies: mushrooms — er, fungi — by a company called Bolt Threads.

“We believe that solutions to our most vexing problems can be found in nature and use this to create and scale sustainable materials for the apparel and beauty industries,” Jamie Bainbridge, VP of Product Development at Bolt Threads told Green Matters in an exclusive interview earlier this year. “Our materials can be turned into incredible products that solve the problems of a resource-constrained world.”

Keep reading for more on how Adidas will be adopting vegan fungi leather within the year.