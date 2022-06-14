10 Facts You Should Know about Juneteenth

This holiday got its beginnings in 1865. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, but could only take effect in areas that were still under Confederate control. According to History, Texas continued to operate as if slavery was still legal, because there hadn't been a lot of enforcement of the new law. That's why it took another 2.5 years for slavery to end there and why Juneteenth is seen as the unofficial end to slavery.