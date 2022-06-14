Green Matters
Home > Big Impact > Community
Juneteenth and American Flags
Source: Getty Images

10 Facts You Should Know about Juneteenth

Kori Williams - Author
By

Jun. 14 2022, Published 1:13 p.m. ET

The national holiday Juneteenth has been around for years, but only recently got the federal recognition it deserves. Seen as the unofficial end to slavery in the U.S., people around the country enjoy time with friends and family to celebrate. The holiday got its start in 1865, but years later, many people still don't know about its significance. Here are 10 facts about Juneteenth.

Article continues below advertisement

1. Juneteenth is named after the date on which it takes place.

Juneteenth got its name because it takes place on June 19 each year.

Juneteenth Flag
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

2. Juneteenth had a different name at first.

Although Juneteenth is a clever play on words, the holiday was initially called "Jubilee Day." It started being celebrated in 1866, but as word of the day spread, the name "Juneteenth" began to catch on.

3. Juneteenth took place years after slavery was abolished in the U.S.

This holiday got its beginnings in 1865. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, but could only take effect in areas that were still under Confederate control. According to History, Texas continued to operate as if slavery was still legal, because there hadn't been a lot of enforcement of the new law. That's why it took another 2.5 years for slavery to end there and why Juneteenth is seen as the unofficial end to slavery.

Article continues below advertisement

4. Juneteenth took place in Galveston, Texas.

History says that U.S. General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston in June of 1865 and announced the news, freeing more than 250,000 enslaved people.

Article continues below advertisement

5. Juneteenth has its own flag.

The Juneteenth Flag
Source: The National Juneteenth Observance Foundation

The Juneteenth flag was created by the founder of the National Juneteenth Celebration Foundation (NJCF) Ben Haith in 1997. According to the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation, the star in the center is the star of Texas, and the burst around it symbolizes it "bursting with new freedom throughout the land, over a new horizon." Red, white, and blue were used because those are the colors of the American flag.

6. The Juneteenth flag has gone through some changes over the years.

In 2000, the flag got a more modern look to its design and in 2007, "June 19, 1865" was added on the side.

Article continues below advertisement

7. Most states in the U.S. viewed Juneteenth as a holiday before it was federalized.

According to CNN, Pennsylvania was one of the last states to recognize the holiday, doing so in 2019; North Dakota and Hawaii followed suit in 2021, leaving South Dakota as the sole state not to officially recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday, as per Denver7.

8. Juneteenth was federally recognized in 2021.

President Joe Biden
Source: Getty Images

In June 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act that made Juneteenth a national holiday. "Juneteenth marks both the long, hard night of slavery and subjugation, and a promise of a brighter morning to come," he said in a speech on the day he signed the bill. "This is a day of profound — in my view — profound weight and profound power."

Article continues below advertisement

9. People celebrate with friends and family on Juneteenth.

In many ways, Juneteenth is celebrated like July 4. People spend time with friends and family typically around a meal (more specifically a cookout). There are celebrations and marches all across the country in the U.S. but there are no strict rules about how to celebrate.

10. June 19 isn't the only anniversary of events that contributed to ending slavery in the U.S.

Abraham Lincoln
Source: Getty Images

There are a number of dates throughout history that mark the end of slavery in the U.S. in some way. According to PBS, they include:

  • April 16, 1862: The day slavery was abolished in Washington D.C.
  • Sept. 22, 1862: The day Abraham Lincoln signed a preliminary order of the Emancipation Proclamation
  • Dec. 6, 1865: The day the 13th Amendment was ratified.
Advertisement
More from Green Matters

Black Environmental Activists to Follow This Juneteenth

28 Facts About Black History and Changemakers, From Beyoncé to Frederick Douglass

Outdoor Afro’s COO on Inspiring Black Joy in Nature, Celebrating the Planet, and More (Exclusive)

Latest Community News and Updates

    Green Matters Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.