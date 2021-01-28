You Can Now Shop Vintage Tees at Nordstrom, Thanks to Goodfair Partnership

The most sustainable way to shop for clothes is to not shop at all — but the runner-up is to shop secondhand. Trendy vintage clothing websites make that a lot easier for consumers, and a great example of that is Goodfair, who just partnered with Nordstrom to bring secondhand clothing to the masses.

Want to learn more about how Goodfair works and the details of the brand’s new partnership with Nordstrom? Keep reading for an inside look into the eco-friendly company.