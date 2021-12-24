These Environmental Docs and Movies Made Serious Waves in 2021

Seaspiracy, which has been streaming on Netflix since March, has made some serious waves this year. From filmmakers Ali and Lucy Tabrizi, Seaspiracy explores the injustices within the global fishing industry, which range from environmental destruction to animal abuse to slave labor.

The documentary shows the ways the fishing industry is hurting the ocean, how business partnerships between many so-called ocean conservation organizations and the fishing industry prevent these orgs from telling the truth about how destructive fishing is, and it encourages viewers to choose plant-based alternatives instead of fish.