‘Burning’ Doc Sheds Light on the Destruction Caused by the Australian Bushfires and Climate Change

When the Australian bushfires first ignited in June of 2019, people believed that they would be as brief and controllable as they had been for hundreds of years. They soon learned that the ravages of climate change clearly had a marked effect on the severity of their annual wildfires. Burning, Amazon Prime's newest documentary film, breaks down the factors that led to this nigh-unquenchable blaze and offers a unique look into the fires effected the lives of Australians across the continent.