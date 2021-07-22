Is the Government Really Paying Farmers to Destroy Crops and Kill Animals?

Basically, farmers are not eligible for government subsidies if they are not actively raising animals or growing crops — so it’s more profitable for them to continue business as usual, but trash berries, milk, and even animals instead.

So no, the government is not forcing farmers to destroy crops or animals. However, the current agricultural system makes it so that many farmers have no other choice but to destroy their product, otherwise they will lose money.

As per Time, the same thing happened during the Great Depression — so this unjust system has clearly been going on for a while.