'Seaspiracy' on Netflix Will Uncover the Fishing Industry's Environmental Secrets

The commercial fishing industry is wreaking havoc on planet Earth — but a lot of people have no idea. So, the upcoming original Netflix documentary Seaspiracy aims to bring that cold hard truth to a wide audience, with compelling storytelling and by uncovering some of the fishing industry's deepest secrets.

A.U.M. Films and Media and Kip Andersen, the production company and documentarian behind 2014’s Cowspiracy: The Sustainability Secret and 2017’s What the Health, are also responsible for producing Seaspiracy. According to Seaspiracy’s Instagram, Seaspiracy is actually a followup to Cowspiracy.

Cowspiracy gave viewers a look into the environmental impact of animal agriculture, and primarily focused on the impact of farming land animals — but it also touched on the fishing industry. So, Seaspiracy will expand on how commercial fishing is damaging the oceans, contributing to climate change, hurting workers, and more.

Though Andersen has returned to produce Seaspiracy, the film has a new pair of directors: director Ali Tabrizi and assistant director Lucy Tabrizi, who will both appear in the film, showcasing their journey to “uncover the important missing piece of our planet's environmental puzzle.”

“When we embarked on the journey to expose the leading threat to our seas, we had no idea of the sheer scale of what we were about to uncover,” Ali Tabrizi said in a statement. “What made things even more shocking though, was the fact governments and environmental groups are complicit and profiting off its demise.”

“The rate of destruction in our oceans is outpacing our knowledge of its wonders,” added Lucy Tabrizi. “It’s crucial that we engage in this urgent conversation to protect the most incredible habitat on Earth before it’s too late… and this film will spark that.”

