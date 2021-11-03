New Doc ‘River’s End’ Might Make You Appreciate Where Your Water Comes From

River’s End will be available to watch on demand on November 2, 2021, in the U.S., U.K., and Canada, via Apple TV and iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu. If you have cable, it's worth checking if your TV's on-demand portal will allow you to watch the film.

If you are interested in hosting a screening of River's End, fill out the request form on the film's website. This option affords classrooms, campuses, and communities the option of watching the film remotely, and can be helpful in educating large groups about the current water crisis.