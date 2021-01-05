Are Oil Diffusers Safe for Pets? Here's Which Essential Oils Are Harmful to Dogs

Dogs may be our best friends, but being mammals, they can sometimes bring unwanted odors into your living space. There are plenty of ways to keep these smells at bay with scented candles, air fresheners, or even the old standard Febreeze, but savvy, new-age pet owners might opt for something a bit more efficacious such as essential oil diffusers.

Although these kinds of de-odorizing products are the new standard in many households, are oil diffusers safe for those with pets ? And more importantly, are any essential oils are harmful to dogs ? Keep reading for more on keeping your house smelling nice, while keeping your fur babies safe.

Some use essential oil for health reasons. Lavender essential oil can be utilized for relaxation and sleep, while peppermint or eucalyptus oils can help clear a stuffy nose or ease cold symptoms. But just because essential oils are helpful to humans, does not mean they are safe to use around our pets?

Essential oils are the concentrated liquids of plants. Originally used primarily for aromatherapy and alternative medicine, they have become rather popular as fragrances for common household scent diffusers. Many essential oils make great scent additions to otherwise bland or vinegary-smelling natural cleaning products .

Eucalyptus oil, tea tree oil, cinnamon, citrus, pennyroyal, peppermint, pine, sweet birch, wintergreen, and ylang-ylang are all toxic to pets if ingested — even a few drops can be fatal. Cats are particularly susceptible to these safety concerns because of their ability to climb. Cat owners will undoubtedly understand the problems that arise when a curious cat bounds up onto a credenza near a lit three-wick candle.

First of all, every essential oil user knows that these highly-concentrated compounds can sometimes burn. Chemical burns are not unheard of in humans and the same holds true for animals, if any touches their skin. Most essential oils are also inherently toxic if ingested.

Are oil diffusers safe for pets?

Oil diffusers aren't much better, either. Oil from diffusers can still be harmful because the water vapor it uses can carry the oil droplets into the air. If these droplets are inhaled, aspiration or pneumonia can occur. If the diffuser is used for a long period of time in a small area, other toxic effects can occur as well.

Dogs in particular also have incredibly strong senses of smell — according to PBS Nova, a dog’s sense of smell is somewhere between 1,000 to 10,000 times better than human's. That mild scent of peppermint you’re smelling off your diffuser might be overwhelming to your poor pup.

An easy way to avoid any and all contact between your diffuser and your pet would be to put the diffuser in a place that your pet does not have access to, but as we said before, this tactic doesn’t often work with cats. Also, if your pet has any existing breathing problems, like asthma or reverse sneezing, using a diffuser anywhere in the house might be out of the question.

