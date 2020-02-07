We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
air-pollution-asthma-barcelona-1581104970867.jpg
Source: istock

Childhood Asthma in Barcelona Often Due to Air Pollution and Social Inequity, Study Finds

If you don't believe that the climate crisis is already a public health issue, you may want to check out a new study looking at childhood asthma in Barcelona. The study found that nearly half of the asthma cases in the Spanish city can be attributed to air pollution.

The study, released on Feb. 6 in the journal ScienceDirect, was conducted by experts from six institutions, and published by ISGlobal's Centre for Research in Environmental Epidemiology in Barcelona. For the study, the researchers set out to estimate how many cases of childhood asthma in Barcelona could be attributed to three of the main air pollutants: nitrogen dioxide (NO2), particulate matter (PM2.5), and black carbon (BC).