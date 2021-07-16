23-Year-Old TikToker Lives in His Car in the Backcountry to Inspire Climate Action (Exclusive)

Haraus only started his TikTok account in November 2020, but it grew quickly. A video he posted just one week after joining TikTok went viral with more than 421,000 views, and he now has over 455,000 TikTok followers.

Some of Haraus’ most popular videos are response videos to TikToks about dating — making his climate call-to-action punchlines even funnier, as well more effective in getting people to write letters or make donations to the campaigns he’s promoting.