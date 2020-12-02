These Vegan TikTok Accounts Provide for Endless Plant-Based Lifestyle Tips

These Vegan TikTok Accounts Provide for Endless Plant-Based Lifestyle TipsBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Updated
Whether you've been a longtime vegan, or if you only recently started following a meatless diet, everyone needs some plant-based inspiration every once in a while. And although there are endless books you can read, if you're considering hopping aboard the vegan train or looking to continue your plant-based education, there are also several TikTok accounts you can follow for daily tips, tricks, and hacks in the vast world of veganism.
Make sure to follow some (or all!) of our favorite vegan TikTok accounts, for delicious plant-based inspiration. Whether you abide by their advice religiously or hardly watch their content, some vegan inspiration is bound to come in handy eventually.
Gabrielle Reyes (@onegreatvegan)
If Gabrielle Reyes' (aka @onegreatvegan) songs don't bring a smile to your face, we seriously don't know what will. Not only is Reyes a vegan chef and recipe creator, but she's also an actress and singer, which makes her cooking videos so much more entertaining. If you like her videos, she also hosts a seriously unreal YouTube series that will provide for hours of entertainment.
Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown)
Everyone on TikTok — vegan or not — should 100 percent be following our plant-based muse, Tabitha Brown (@iamtabithabrown). Between mouth-watering recipes and inspirational speeches, Brown makes all of us want to be the best person we can possibly be. Also, her voice is incredibly soothing and is guaranteed to transport you into maximum relaxation.
Emily Daniels (@wholesomehedonista)
If you're looking for quick and easy meal inspo, Emily Daniels (aka @wholesomehedonista) records how-to videos for a wide range of simple and tasty eats, from smoothies, to pho, to cookies, to fried "chicken." Above, we included a super simple tutorial for making Healthier Chocolate Pecan Bars, because let's face it: they're beyond drool-worthy.
Ashley Wicka (@ashleywicka)
Ashley Wicka (@ashleywicka) is a vegan and sustainable lifestyle queen who frequently posts incredible thrifting hauls, worthwhile vegan restaurant recs, delicious recipes, and more. If you need low-waste lifestyle tips or plant-based meal ideas, Wicka is seriously the epitome of "sustainable cool girl."
Jasmine Briones (@sweetsimplevegan)
Embark on an international journey from the comfort of your kitchen with Jasmine Briones (@sweetsimplevegan). Briones effortlessly whips up some of the most delicious globally-inspired vegan food in her videos, from vegan Lumpiang Shanghai to Cajun egg muffins to pupusas to vegan red curry ramen. When gatherings with friends and family are safe again, she will make your dinner parties next level.
Kadie Karen Diekmeyer (@thatveganteacher)
Whether you're trying to educate your non-vegan friends on the importance of veganism, or if you simply need more reasons to follow a plant-based diet, Kadie Karen Diekmeyer (@thatveganteacher) provides incredibly entertaining educational videos on the importance of veganism, and on the pitfalls of the farming industry. We absolutely love her stuff, and truly believe she deserves a gold medal for everything she does.
TikTok is chock full of entertaining educational videos, whether you're seeking out meal inspiration or more information on the environmental benefiits of veganism. Needless to say, each of these creators are definitely worthwhile follows.