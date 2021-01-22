Week One in Office: What the Biden Administration Has Done for the Environment So Far

Within hours of being sworn in on Wednesday, Jan. 20, President Joe Biden overturned several Trump-era environmental policies for the good of planet Earth.

Most notably, he signed an executive order to rejoin the Paris Agreement, and also published an Executive Order on Protecting Public Health and the Environment and Restoring Science to Tackle the Climate Crisis. The order details a number of executive actions the Biden administration is taking in relation to the environment, public health, and the climate crisis.

Let’s take a look at a few of the policies Biden implemented his first week (and really, since his first day) in office.