Becoming Pattie Gonia, and Bringing Drag and Diversity to the Climate Movement

Through their drag persona, Pattie has learned the value of using their skills, such as “community organizing, educating people, and exploring [their own] identity, as a means to raise awareness and … create community and conversation around climate and diversity in the outdoors, and celebrating queer people and BIPOC people in the outdoors .”

“I really learned through Pattie’s heels that when you’re being your most authentic self, you give permission for other people to be their most authentic selves. And I learned that I had so many more skills than I thought to ally with the climate crisis, and that it could be fun,” Pattie adds. “In order to make climate a part of our daily lives, we have to make it based in community, love, self-love, and really intersectionality.”

Pattie Gonia encourages those who want to make their activism more intersectional to ask themselves a few questions: “What’s the work that’s available to me and only to me? ... What are your talents? What are you good at? What do you deeply care about in the climate space? What are pieces of your identity, and who you are and what you love? How can you intersect … all of those different circles?”