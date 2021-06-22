Marie Kondo Shares Organizational Tips and Tricks for Sparking Joy, Sustainably (Exclusive)

Although many of us are tempted to reorganize our homes using copious amounts of plastic bins, dividers, and drawers bought new from The Container Store, Target, or Ikea, Kondo reminds us that we can simply reorganize our homes with things we already have. Buying new things — which are often made from plastic — really isn't always necessary.

"In terms of general organizing strategy, I try to reuse whatever is in my home instead of purchasing storage items," Kondo explains.

"Shoeboxes are sturdy and the perfect size to store anything, not to mention that it’s more environmentally friendly to reuse than to throw them out. They make great storage for socks and stockings, t-shirts and camisoles, stocked food in the kitchen, cleaning supplies in the bathroom, and so on."