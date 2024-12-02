Home > Big Impact > News Tragic Last Words of Storm De Beul Released After the 22-Year-Old’s Shocking Death His parents described him as a nature lover who preferred the great outdoors to the company of others. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 2 2024, 11:53 a.m. ET Source: stormoutdoorsy/YouTube

The parents of Storm De Beul are in mourning after learning of the 22-year-old's shocking death. The popular YouTuber was known for sharing videos from his outdoor adventures with his followers, creating a name for himself as someone who would rather spend time out in the wilderness. Sadly, it was that very love of the outdoors that may have led to his early death, according to his parents.

While De Beul's mom is fairly certain that she knows what happened to Storm De Beul in his final moments, it sounds like there are still a lot of questions about what led to his agonizing last few hours. Keep reading to learn what De Beul's family has to say about both his life and his death.

What happened to Storm De Beul?

Those who followed @stormoutdoorsy on his YouTube channel are likely familiar with the type of adventures the 22-year-old frequently went on. The Belgian explorer did everything from roughing it in the woods to spending what looked to be a cold and dreary night sleeping on the shores of a deserted beach.

Sadly, it sounds like it was those very adventures that spelled De Buel's undoing. After hiking his way through northern Sweden, De Beul became caught in a blizzard. At first, the outdoorsman thought nothing of the winter weather, and even sent a video to a friend that included footage of his snow filled shoes and backpack. "Tonight, it’s going to get worse," he reportedly said, per Belgian outlet 7sur7, before his pal advised him to be careful.

Instead of heeding his friend's warning, De Beul stuck it out, sending another message to his grandmother. "It’s snowing heavily here," he told her. "But don’t worry, I’ll survive, you know." The news outlet says De Beul sent another message at 2 a.m., but this was a desperate plea for help. Unfortunately, while the distress signal was answered and the 22-year-old's location was established, Swedish emergency services couldn't reach him due to the storm.

Tragically, they had to wait until the snow and wind let up, and at 10 a.m. the following day, rescuers were finally able to reach De Buel to recover his body. His bereaved mother has quite a few thoughts about what went down in those final moments, telling 7sur7 how the storm brought seemingly endless snowfall and wind that was strong enough to uproot trees to her son's campsite.

"Maybe his tent also blew away and he had no choice but to start walking," she said. "But it was -6, and because of the storm it even felt like -18. His feet and lower legs were frozen." While she believes her son may have still had his hand warmers to keep at least that part of his body warm, she thinks that he had likely suffered from a fall since the first responders reported that her son had a broken nose when they found him.

"He must have suffered for a long time and died alone," his mother continued. "I keep imagining his last moments. It devastates me." De Buel's father grew emotional when talking about his son. He told 7sur7 how much his son had enjoyed his solitude in life.

Storm De Beul's father has vowed to recover his last video footage.

The same snow that delayed rescuers from reaching De Beul's body also prevented his father from accessing the campsite where the 22-year-old spent his final night. While his dad said that he felt a need to "see and feel" the last place his son had been before his death, he had another mission in mind: recovering his belongings.

"His videos are a priceless legacy for us," his father explained. "But now his camera is there, somewhere in the snow, full of images from his very last trek. I would love nothing more than to get it back." Of course, De Beul's dad acknowledges that his journey will have to wait until at least May when the snow is expected to finally begin to thaw. "Then I will walk the path from his tent to the place where he was found," he said.