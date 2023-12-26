Home > Small Changes > Travel "Never Turn Your Back on the Waves:" Tourists Swallowed by Sneaker Waves in Iceland Beach In a viral video, tourists at Iceland's Black Sand Beach attempted to snap photos before a phenomenon known as 'sneaker waves' overcome them. By Jamie Bichelman Dec. 26 2023, Published 11:08 a.m. ET Source: kelseystarlight/TikTok

Known to Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and Star Trek fans as the site of some of the most iconic filming locations, Black Sand Beach naturally attracts people of all ages and abilities. According to a Reykjavik Excursions blog, the area got its trademark black sand through nearby volcanic activity. However, many well-intentioned tourists may not have read about how to stay safe amid what Visit Iceland describes as sneaker waves, which can appear suddenly and rise rapidly.

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok user @kelseystarlight shared a now-viral video of a scary scene when tourists at Reynisfjara Beach in Iceland experienced devastating waves and struggled to regain their footing. Here's what to know about sneaker waves and how to stay safe on your next trip.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Black sand beaches in Iceland are extremely dangerous.

In @kelseystarlight's video, two tourists happily raise their arms while a third tourist raises their phone to capture the scene, blissfully unaware that moments later, rapidly-approaching sneaker waves will have them running away for their safety.

One tourist, still with phone in hand, appears to film the scene of two other tourists being swallowed by the waves while a previously unseen tourist retreats to safety. One of the two tourists struggles to regain their footing while attempting to help the other tourist back up to their feet. The roaring waves threaten to bring the tourists to their knees as they struggle to make it past the shoreline, and the video pans to the angry waters crashing upon the sand.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the U.S. travel website Black Tomato, black sand beaches result from sediment deposits from the country's slew of volcanoes. As lava cools in the frigid Icelandic waters and travels to the beach, erosion occurs over time, creating smaller, finer black sand. Aside from the world-famous Reynisfjara Beach, Black Tomato recommends travelers seeking black sand beaches in Iceland to visit Diamond Beach on the south coast and Djúpalónssandur Beach to the west.

@kelseystarlight This is what happens when you’re a cocky tourist and don’t listen the rules 😂 whyyyy are people like this?! Black Sand Beach is Icelands Most Dangerous Beaches (and one of the most dangerous beaches in the world) due to “sneaker waves” that look calm and small, but are in fact so powerful, they drag people out to the ocean and people have died here. The number 1 rule at this beach is: “Never turn your back on the waves” and to not go where you can’t see orher footprints. Some people will do anything for a video/photo. 💀 #iceland #blacksandbeach #blacksandbeachiceland #blacksand #reynisfjara #reynisfjarablacksandbeach #blackbeach #icelandbucketlist #thingstodoiniceland #icelandtravel #icelandadventure #icelandvolcanoeruption #icelandblacksandbeach #icelandtravel ♬ original sound - Kelsey

Article continues below advertisement

What are sneaker waves? Unpredictable in nature, they're a force to be aware of at all times.

According to Visit Iceland, the tallest waves in Black Sand Beach have approached the height of roughly a 10-story building. Also known as "sleeper waves," their size, frequency, how quickly they rise before reaching the shore, and powerful currents behind them contribute to the unpredictable nature.

Sneaker waves cannot always be predicted when looking out upon the shore, per Guide to Iceland, so tourists are advisedto never turn their back against the ocean, always remaining a safe distance to avoid being tossed into the icy waters.

Article continues below advertisement

As other videos from user @kelseystarlight show, it isn't always obvious that violent waves are preparing to crash upon the shore, no matter the vantage point upon which you're standing. Internet comments being what they are, users inevitably cite how tourists should have known that life-threatening waves were impending.

Nevertheless, as the U.S.-based National Weather Service (NWS) advises, sneaker waves are an oft-unpredictable force that can carry heavy objects with ease, and survivors of sneaker waves have described their clothes as feeling "heavy as concrete" once the ocean water and sand mix to further weigh them down.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images

Here's how to keep yourself safe while visiting black sand beaches:

As the Reykjavik Excursions blog explains, water temperatures in Iceland's black sand beaches are freezing year-round, so swimming is impossible. Even for experienced beachgoers and worldwide travelers, it's best to stay far back from the shore when the tide can change at a moment's notice.

Article continues below advertisement

“Growing up, we were always taught to respect the ocean, as it does not discriminate," native Hawaiian Courtney McDermott, PA, tells Green Matters. "Strong swimmer or not, once you enter, you are at its mercy. Of course I always encourage fun, but also advise caution, especially if you are not familiar with the tide and current of that particular beach."

While the NWS recommends studying the wave patterns at any black sand beach for at least 20 minutes, the unpredictable nature of sneaker waves extending further beyond the shore than anticipated means even the most well-intentioned and prudent beachgoer may fall victim to the roaring waves of Iceland's black sand beaches. "Check your surroundings and see what other beachgoers are doing," McDermott says. "The tide and current can change in the blink of an eye. Also listen to the lifeguards. If they say don’t go in, it probably means you shouldn’t go in!”

Article continues below advertisement

And while George Costanza can joke about the sea being angry with waves hoisting one up and tossing them around like a cork, the enjoyment of any beach day should be preceded by research, safety precautions, and the requisite respect for the powerful nature of the ocean.