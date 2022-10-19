Sweden, One of the Eco-Friendliest Countries, Scraps Its Ministry of the Environment

For years, Sweden was considered to be one of the eco-friendliest countries in the world. It was the first country to issue carbon taxes, it relies on 52 percent renewables, its recycling system is state-of-the-art, and vintage fashion is the norm. But with the new government, citizens and politicians alike are concerned things in the environmental department are about to take a dark turn.

Sadly, Sweden's Ministry of the Environment has officially been abolished.