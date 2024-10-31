Home > Big Impact > News It Really Just Snowed in Hawaii — Why This Happened Now that's something you don't see every day. By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 31 2024, 2:42 p.m. ET Source: iStock On Jan. 4, 2022, snow was also seen on the NASA Observatory at the Mauna Kea mountain in Hawaii.

Tourists often flock to the island of Hawaii to enjoy the lush and tropic landscape that the state is known for. But visitors who traveled all the way to the Big Island of the Aloha State may have gotten quite the surprise during the last week of October 2024, since the area experienced some unusual precipitation for the region, leaving many asking if it really did snow in Hawaii.

To get the answer — including how typical this type of weather is for the state — you'll need to keep reading.

Did it snow in Hawaii?

Yes, Hawaii actually experienced several inches of snowfall during the final week of October 2024. According to NBC News, the summit of Mauna Kea, that's a mountain located on Hawaii's Big Island, saw nearly 2 inches of snow.

The Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope stationed on the mountaintop captured some of the snowfall, according to the news agency, allowing folks a chance to see just how pretty Mauna Kea looks under a blanket of fresh snow.

Why did it snow in Hawaii?

While tourists don't exactly flock to the island for snow-inspired activities, it's not uncommon to see snow falling in the region during the winter despite the area's tropical climate. That's because Hawaii has many very tall mountains that stretch into the higher elevations where temperatures are typically much cooler than what you'd experience closer to sea level.

For example, NBC News notes that the summit of Mauna Kea towers an astonishing 13,803 above sea level. And for those who don't know, Mauna Kea is the world's tallest mountain when measured from the base of the structure to the very top. This is because the volcano extends an additional 20,000 below sea level, according to Newsweek.

At those heights, snow can fall at just about any time, which means that the October snowfall wasn't exactly all that unique to the area. But, according to Newsweek, it is more unusual to see snow at some of the other summits. Take for example Maui's Haleakala. The news publication explains that the peak sits at around 10,000 feet above sea level, which is why it would be more surprising to see those mountaintops covered in snow.

Hawaii’s Mauna Kea Summit saw its first snowfall of the season, covering its highest peak with more snow on the way. pic.twitter.com/wqZBnFhm2M — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 30, 2024

That being said, the snow that topped off the Big Island mountain wasn't like a typical winter storm. Instead, it was thanks to a particularly wet weather pattern that brough around 4 inches of rain to other parts of Hawaii. And while visitors to the summit of Mauna Kea may have been subject to winter weather advisories, those down on the ground were dealing with equally limiting travel advisories.