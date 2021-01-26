A Snow Squall Is Making Its Way Through the U.S. — What Does That Mean?

A massive "snow squall" began in Canada last week on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and has since made its way through to the U.S., according to The Guardian. As of Tuesday, Jan. 26, it has continued blanketing several middle American states in snow — delaying traffic, canceling flights, and closing COVID-19 testing sites.

It's still making its way through the rest of the country, with winter weather advisories across the nation as far south as Albuquerque, N.M., as per KOAT 7.

Thus far, the damage sustained from the unusually strong snow storm has been significant. In Alberta, Canada, as per The Edmonton Journal, the full impact from the strong winds and snow is still in the midst of being assessed, and more snow is on the way.