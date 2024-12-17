Doctors Say We Could See a "Quad-Demic" as Four Viruses Converge During Cold and Flu Season Travel and a lack of vaccine boosters are both playing a role in the spread of four different viruses. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 17 2024, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Bruce Mars/Unsplash

The 2024/2025 cold and flu season is expected to be a doozy, according to medical experts who predict that four major illnesses will wreak havoc. Unfortunately, the so-called "quad-demic" sounds poised to get worse before it gets better, thanks to a combination of holiday travel and a lack of vaccinations and boosters ahead of the season.

So, what is a quad-demic, and how can you prepare? Continue reading to learn more, including what you need to do if you are feeling ill. Please note: this article is not meant as a substitute for medical advice, and if you're feeling sick or have questions about your health, you should contact your preferred medical provider for assistance.

Source: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

What is a quad-demic?

A "quad-demic" is the term that some health experts use to describe a period when they expect to see a rise in four specific illnesses. According to the Daily Mail, that includes: COVID-19

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

The flu

Norovirus These illnesses are all expected to spike during the winter months for many reasons, including increased travel and gatherings.

People spending more time indoors during these months (thanks in no small part to the cold weather) also increases the spread of germs during this time of year. Unfortunately, it sounds like many people may be forced to spend those first few weeks of the year bundled up under the blankets while recovering from one of those four illnesses.

So, what can you do if you're hoping to avoid coming down with one of these viruses? Medical experts are recommending updated vaccinations and boosters and wearing a mask in certain settings. The Daily Mail says that some places have already reinstated masking requirements starting in November 2024, including hospitals in both California and New York.

What should you do when you start to feel sick?

If you're feeling the telltale signs of an illness coming on, there are a few things you'll want to do. First, you should contact your healthcare provider, especially if you are in a group that is considered high-risk. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), high-risk groups may include those over 65, pregnant people, young children, or people with certain pre-existing conditions.

If your symptoms have become severe, you may want to consider heading to an urgent care or emergency room. Your doctor should be able to discuss which symptoms will warrant that type of visit. Depending on how sick you get, your doctor may recommend prescription medications, additional treatments, or added precautions. For example, according to the CDC, those with the flu are most contagious during the first three days, so they may need to isolate at first.

If you believe you've come down with a case of RSV, you will want to be especially careful around young children. According to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), younger populations are especially vulnerable to this illness.

Norovirus has similar high-risk groups as the other illnesses included in the quad-demic, and those more likely to experience severe illness should be in close contact with their doctors. Otherwise, treating with rest and fluids is often the best bet. As with all illnesses included in the quad-demic, handwashing is extra important to stop the spread, so no matter which bug you think you've picked up, make sure you're taking extra care with washing your hands.

Source: Diana Polekhina / Unsplash

How to manage the coronavirus at home:

When it comes to managing your COVID-19 symptoms at home, the advice is ever-changing based on the different variants of the virus. As of December 2024, the CDC recommends that those with COVID-19 symptoms perform a test to determine if they have the illness. If so, anyone requiring treatment with antiviral medications will need to get started within 7 days of the onset of the symptoms.

If you're someone who falls into one of the high-risk categories when it comes to COVID-19 — which includes the unvaccinated, those after the age of 65, or those with specific preexisting conditions — you'll want to talk to your doctor immediately about what you should do in your specific situation.

Also, if you believe you are infected with the coronavirus, the best thing you can do is wear a mask when you must be around others and to isolate as much as possible, both of which can help slow the spread of the virus.

Does chicken soup help with a cold?

When treating what ails you, many people often reach for chicken soup or chicken noodle soup, but is it just a myth that the soup provides health benefits? According to Health, Scientists haven't studied whether chicken soup actually helps when you're sick. Instead, it sounds like those all-important veggies are part of what makes people feel better. Carrots, onions, and garlic have all been shown to have benefits when you're ill.