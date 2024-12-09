Home > Small Changes > Food 5 Vegan Soup Recipes to Warm Your Soul These recipes are nutritious, cruelty-free, and will keep you warm during the colder months. By Jamie Bichelman Published Dec. 9 2024, 3:58 p.m. ET Source: iStock

A hearty bowl of soup is an excellent way to eat your veggies, especially during the colder months. With the increase of canned vegan soups on the market, more consumers can enjoy an ethical (and tasty!) bowl of soup.

Look no further, as we have curated five of our favorite vegan soup recipes to help you feel your best and enjoy the wonderful aromas and tastes that vegan soups have to offer.

This vegan chicken noodle soup is perfect when you're feeling down.

Source: iStock

Is there anything better than the perfect bowl of vegan chicken noodle soup when you're not feeling your best?It's almost medicinal. This vegan chicken noodle soup recipe from Michelle Cehn of World of Vegan has everything you want to bring maximum comfort, taste, and nourishment.

I love that the recipe offers extra firm tofu, vegetable bouillon catered to your mood (a savory broth or a gentler kick), and the option to get creative with different types of pasta to suit your preferences. I also enjoyed experimenting with different herbs, like rosemary, to see how they affect the overall taste and sensation of the broth.

Vegan matzo ball soup can be enjoyed any night of the week.

Vegan chef influencer Ben Rebuck is known for creative and inspired vegan takes on classic meals. His vegan matzo ball soup recipe is a hit any time — not just during the holidays. Thanks to vegan chicken stock, vegan egg replacement, and traditional matzo ball soup veggies like carrots

This classic creamy tomato soup recipe offers a vegan twist.

Source: iStock

Few can match the artistry, creativity, and culinary mastery that Laura Wright of The First Mess exhibits with her recipes. It should come as no surprise that her creamy vegan tomato soup recipe is both a pleasure to the senses and the perfect anytime vegan soup recipe.

With fresh shallots and garlic, thyme, a surprising kick of balsamic vinegar, and other fresh ingredients, this is the best tomato soup you'll ever have — and it's vegan! Also thanks to the inclusion of raw cashews, this vegan tomato soup is creamy, has the perfect consistency and texture, and is a pleasure to snack on with the perfect piece of bread.

This easy vegan ramen recipe is great, quick meal option.

Sometimes, you don't have the energy and time to spend hours crafting a pot of soup. When we're low on energy, we turn to Cehn's easy vegan ramen recipe for World of Vegan. The baked tofu cubes, optional veggies like mushrooms and bok choy, and additional toppings, as you see fit, make this an easy and enjoyable ramen recipe — especially with the right hot sauce.

The perfect fall season soup features butternut squash.

Wright's vegan roasted butternut squash soup is unbelievably creamy and suitable for those who cannot have coconut cream in their fall soups. The fresh, sweet ingredients mix beautifully with the fresh ginger, onions, garlic, and chilies.

