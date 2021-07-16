How Has COVID Impacted the Environment? Recovery Has Taken a Huge Toll on Planet Earth

Last year, we reported on the exorbitant amounts of single-use PPE , such as masks and gloves, that were found in waterways, on beaches, along city streets, and even on hiking trails. In fact, a whopping 129 billion face masks and 65 billion plastic gloves were being used for each month we had been dealing with the pandemic — but with case numbers dropping, that's likely gone down since. Hospitals were also grappling with large amounts of waste .

Although single-use PPE and other materials were, in fact, necessary to keep things sanitary, it's been a difficult two years for Mother Earth. And while some parts of the world are on the mend with COVID, and can probably go back to using less single-use PPE, it's imperative that our governments start making decisions that better the planet, or else we may be facing more future pandemics. And in the meantime, vote for the environment whenever you can.