Mother Passes Antibodies to Newborn After Receiving First Moderna Dose

There have been many questions surrounding the vaccine and pregnancies — particularly if the COVID-19 vaccine would be passed to an unborn baby, and it seems as though it can be. According to Health.com, a healthcare worker in South Florida who was 36 weeks pregnant gave birth just before receiving her second and final dose of the Moderna vaccine, and her baby girl tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies . Vaccines distribute antibodies to block the pathogen's ability to bind to cells and infect the body.

The case was conducted by Paul Gilbert and Chad Rudnick from Florida Atlantic University, who discovered antibodies just after the baby was born, in blood from the umbilical cord and in the placenta.

"We have demonstrated that SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies are detectable in a newborn's cord blood sample after only a single dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine," the preprint study reads. "Thus, there is potential for protection and infection risk reduction from Sars-CoV-2 with maternal vaccination."