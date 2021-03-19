Although we aren't a huge fan of plastics , we know that some types are are worse than others. For example, certain types can be recycled, while others can't. Likewise, some are even more toxic than others. But when it comes to black plastic, is it non- recyclable , but it’s also made with highly dangerous toxins. Keep reading to find out why black plastic is not recyclable, its toxic makeup, and the problems it causes within the plastic recycling stream.

Why isn't black plastic recyclable?

Black plastic is non-recyclable and actually poses massive difficulties to recycling centers, because it contaminates other plastics. Conventional plastic-sorting facilities utilize near infrared radiation, or a light beam that bounces off the plastics, to identify and sort them. The technology, however, has a low sensitivity to black pigments and other dark colors, which absorb the light from the infrared radiation. Therefore, it can't be sorted.

Because the black plastic is most often sorted incorrectly — or really, not sorted at all – black plastic most often ends up in the trash rather than into the recycling center where it can be turned into new products. So, if it isn't contaminating plastic that can be recycled – rendering that plastic un-recyclable, too – then it’s hurting the environment in a different way, by going to the incinerator or a landfill.

