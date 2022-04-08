Is Plastic Wrap Recyclable? Here's How to Safely Dispose of Pesky Plastic Wrap, Explained

Unfortunately, plastic wrap is not generally recyclable. The only way we know to recycle it is by placing it in a one of TerraCycle's Zero Waste Boxes.

Per Earth911, the best way to tell if a product is recyclable is to look at its plastic resin code. Plastic materials have a handy number to indicate if they are recyclable. The number should be visible within a triangle shape on your item, but if there is no number visible and still a symbol, that might not indicate a product can be recycled. For example, No. 2 and No. 4 plastics, such as plastic bags, are recyclable — but never curbside. These "soft" plastic can be recycled at participating drop-off locations.