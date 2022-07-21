As Heat Waves Sweep the Earth, Here's How to Stay Cool on the Go

Bring a little relief to your body instantly by keeping a portable fan on you at all times. To make this even more eco-friendly, we suggest a folding hand fan, which is typically made of paper, fabric, or wood, and can be reused over and over again.

You may also consider a battery-powered electric hand fan. Or for kids, maybe opt for a misting electric hand fan, which allows you to spray water while feeling the fan’s cool breeze.