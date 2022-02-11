6 Graphic Novels That Discuss the Ongoing Climate Crisis

This graphic novel is also a bit dated, having been published in 2011, but for those looking for an easy middle-grade graphic novel to explain the climate crisis to their children, this is a great place to start. World Without Fish discusses what would happen if the most commonly consumed fish in our oceans were to disappear (which, at the rate of consumption, they just might). The domino effect this would have on our ecosystem would be lasting, and this novel breaks that down for young readers.