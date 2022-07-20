Alaska Has Endured Over 500 Wildfires This Year Alone

Even though recent weeks have seen cool, damp weather, Alaska's 2022 wildfire season has been, without a doubt, one of the worst on record.

Approximately 2,000 or so fighters from in and out of state were mobilized to extinguish the fires, and they're just now being sent home, thanks to recent rainfall. With almost 3 million acres of land scorched, though, this is considered to be Alaska's sixth-worst fire season of all time.