What Is Extinction Rebellion? The Climate Group's Protests Are Shaking the Planet

When it comes to fighting the climate crisis, there's no more time to waste. There are many environmental groups working to create awareness, lower emissions, and challenge major polluters all over the world — and one of the biggest is Extinction Rebellion.

Extinction Rebellion is known for staging eye-catching, creative peaceful protests, all working towards the ultimate goal of fighting the climate crisis and protecting the Earth for future generations. If you've been wondering about the group, read on to learn about Extinction Rebellion's origins, demands, protests, and how to get involved.