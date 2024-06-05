Home > Small Changes > Sustainable Living > Sustainable Living How to Find a Sewing Machine Repair Shop Near You: Estimated Costs and What to Expect It’s not uncommon for consumers — especially in the U.S. — to buy a brand-new product rather than fix the one they already have. By Rayna Skiver Jun. 5 2024, Published 9:57 a.m. ET Source: ISTOCK

Instead of re-buying something you already have, it might be time to consider sending the item to a repair shop. Typically, this option is not only economical, but it’s also more sustainable.

Fixing small appliances like sewing machines might feel overwhelming or inconvenient, but it’s always good to see if the repairs are worth the trouble. To learn more about costs and how to find sewing machine repair near you, keep reading.

How much does it cost to fix a sewing machine?

The cost to fix a sewing machine can vary, as it’s based on factors like where you take it and what needs to be repaired. For example, major repairs at a local shop will probably cost more than a minor repair done at home.

With many types of machines, the same problems often occur time and time again — sewing machines are no different. Skipping stitches, thread breakage and fusing, weird noises, and broken needles are all common issues that people run into, according to Sewing.com.

When it comes to fixing minor issues, the cost can be incredibly low. However, larger or more complex problems can run you well over $100. Luckily, sewing machines are known to last a long time, and an annual tune-up costing between $50 and $100 can keep your machine running smoothly.

Before taking your sewing machine to a repair shop, it might be a good idea to try fixing it at home. Oftentimes, people can find the solution to their problems online.

Is it worth repairing a sewing machine?

When trying to determine if repair costs are worth the trouble, it’s best to first compare the price of repairs to the cost of a new machine, according to Sewing Society. If repairs at a shop will cost more than what you paid for the machine, you might want to explore different avenues.

First, be sure to call around — getting quotes from multiple shops is a great way to get the best price. Also, always double-check online forums, groups, and resources for at-home solutions or instructions.

If you find that the repairs are more affordable than buying a new machine, then it’s definitely worth the cost. However, if the necessary repairs cost as much or more than the machine, it might be best to save yourself the trouble and find a new-to-you secondhand sewing machine.

How to find a sewing machine repair shop near you:

To find a sewing machine repair shop, you will want to start with a simple internet search. If you’re lucky, the algorithm will do the work for you. For those having trouble, look for businesses such as vacuum repair centers, small appliance or machine shops, and fabric stores — these places might offer sewing machine services. Some of these locations might not have up-to-date websites, so call and ask about what services are offered.