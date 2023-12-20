Home > Big Impact > Business PowerXL Air Fryers Recalled for Burn Hazards — Do You Have One at Home? Empower Brands' PowerXL air fryers, commonly found in stores such as Walmart and Target, are being recalled for burn hazards. By Anna Garrison Dec. 20 2023, Published 12:03 p.m. ET Source: Empower Brands

If you're someone who makes liberal use of your air fryer at home, you might want to be careful. As much as air fryers are said to be more beneficial than ovens, they are still electronic devices that can malfunction or cause problems. On Dec. 14, 2023, Empower Brands recalled PowerXL Dual Air Fryers due to potential burn hazards. Here's what to know about the recall and what to do if you have recalled products.

Empower Brands recalled PowerXL Dual Air Fryers due to burn hazards.

On Dec. 14, 2023, Empower Brands recalled over 300,000 of its PowerXL Dual Air Fryers due to burn hazards. The two models that are being recalled include the following, according to the official U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) listing: PowerXL™ DUAF-10 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer

PowerXL™ DUAF-005 Vortex Dual-Basket Air Fryer The air fryers come in black or cinnamon and were sold between August 2021 and October 2023.

The PowerXL Dual Air Fryers are being recalled due to the plastic U-channel connector, which combines the two baskets inside the air fryer. If and when the cord breaks during use, it could pose a burn hazard. According to USA Today, Empower Brands has received 41 reports of the product breaking during use and three reports of burns.

Source: iStock

What should I do if I have purchased a PowerXL Dual Air Fryer?

According to the CPSC recall notice, you are eligible for a refund if you have one of the recalled products. Stores that sell PowerXL Dual Air Fryer in person and online include Walmart, Target, and Kohl's, for anywhere between $60 and $190. Empower Brands encourages consumers to contact them for refunds via phone at 866-704-9370 or online at www.prodprotect.com/recall/duaf or https://powerxlproducts.com . Be sure to click on "Important Safety Recall Notice" for further information.

It goes without saying if you have purchased a PowerXL Dual Air Fryer and you have been using it, regardless of the current functioning ability, stop using it immediately.

