These Rug Cleaning Videos Provide a Satisfying and Sustainable ASMR Experience

Mountain Rug Cleaning is a U.K.-based company that claims it can “completely restore” its customers’ rugs to their “former glory.” On the company’s YouTube and TikTok pages, you’ll find endless videos of truly disgusting, neglected rugs that look far beyond the point of repair, many of which the company has rescued from waste facilities or the dumpsters — making Mountain Rug Cleaning’s videos superior to all the others out there, since most other accounts clean rugs that are only dirty from common, everyday use.