What Makes ASMR Relaxing, and Why It Can Quell Anxiety

If one were to distill the sensation of ASMR, they could probably describe it as “the chills,” though a pleasant variety. Those who experience ASMR usually experience “tingles,” which are most commonly felt in the back of the head, down the back of the neck, and into the spine. It can also spread out from the scalp sometimes into the face or shoulders, and it can even be felt in the hands and feet, according to WebMD.