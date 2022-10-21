The Fast Furniture Industry Kills Billions of Trees Every Year, Study Shows

Even though you've likely heard time and time again that cheaply-made clothing from the fast fashion industry simply isn't worth its hefty environmental impact, inhumanity, and poor quality clothing, you may not realize that cheaply-made furniture can also take a nasty toll on dear old Mother Earth. Similar to fast fashion, the environmental impact of the fast furniture industry is shockingly high.

Not only does it result in landfill waste, but it also kills forests worldwide.