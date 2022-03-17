These Non-Toxic Makeup Brands Are Safe for Kids

Klee Naturals’ child-safe makeup is “made only with minerals and other natural ingredients,” is completely free of synthetic ingredients such as mineral oils, artificial colorants, and fragrances, and “may be some of the cleanest makeup on the market,” according to the brand. Klee Naturals does not use animal testing, and most of its products are vegan, with the exception of its lip shimmers (which contain beeswax) and some of the pink and purple makeup products (which contain carmine, which is made from beetles).