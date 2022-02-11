These Food Storage Tips From TikTok Will Save So Much Food From Going to Waste

There's really nothing worse than storing half of your perfectly ripe avocado for just one day, and to have it turn completely brown and mushy the next day. That's why we love the TikTok hack that went viral sometime last year, which simply involves a container, and some water. Just store your halved ripe avocado in the container of water until you want to use it again, and your avo is bound to come out just as green and firm as ever. Just make sure to pat it down with a towel before eating it.