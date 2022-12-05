This Company Sends You Ingredients to Make Pearled Candles in Your Used Candle Jars

It's that time of year when turning on a movie and lighting up every holiday-scented candle in your house sounds far more enticing than a night out with friends. And if you, like us, are constantly burning through candles, you're likely looking for a new way to repurpose your candle jars.

That's why we love Foton Candle Company — they send you materials to make new (clean-burning) candles in old candle jars. This heavily reduces waste while encouraging the use of eco-friendly candles.