This Company Sends You Ingredients to Make Pearled Candles in Your Used Candle Jars
It's that time of year when turning on a movie and lighting up every holiday-scented candle in your house sounds far more enticing than a night out with friends. And if you, like us, are constantly burning through candles, you're likely looking for a new way to repurpose your candle jars.
That's why we love Foton Candle Company — they send you materials to make new (clean-burning) candles in old candle jars. This heavily reduces waste while encouraging the use of eco-friendly candles.
"I love candles, and I particularly love candles that come in beautiful containers, because they smell and look lovely. But this leads to a particular conundrum: what do you do with the jar the candle came in once the candle is gone?" Nancy Mitchell of Apartment Therapy wrote in an article titled "Stop Throwing Away Your Used Candles! 9 Clever Ways to Repurpose Those Jars."
"It seems like a pity to throw them away, but what are you going to do with a small constellation of empty jars?" she continues.
This is precisely why we're big fans of what Foton Candles is doing — the company encourages candle enthusiasts to keep them out of landfill, and ultimately reuse them again and again.
Foton candles encourages reusing candle jars to make new ones.
Foton Candles encourages its customers to reuse whatever they can, while opting for clean-burning candles.
Once you place your order, the brand sends natural and clean-burning "pearls" to your doorstep. You'll pour them into a container of your choice — a used candle jar, an antique wine glass, your grandma's favorite mug, or even a handmade clay pot. Something fireproof is recommended, but you can still use other types of containers, as long as they're about 4 inches wide, and they don't heat up too much.
Then, you'll insert the wick (or wicks, for multiple) with the tip sticking out at least 2 inches. Once they're properly positioned, feel free to burn and enjoy them at your leisure.
In addition to being zero waste, Foton's Candles are also safer for you, your pets, and the planet. Once you've made and burned through your candle, Foton's candles self-extinguish when it reaches the end of the wick. They also self-extinguish if they're tipped over.
And beyond fire safety, the candles are fragrance-, toxin-, and dye-free. The pearls are made from purified, certified sustainably sourced plant-based wax, and if you want, you can add essential oils of your choice (as long as the candle isn't burning).
A starter kit is $150 — but if you want to make your own vegan candle in an old jar for free, you can do that too.
Here are other ways to repurpose candle jars:
If you don't want to spend the money on the ingredients to make your own Foton candle, and if you aren't up to making your own candles from scratch, there are other ways to reuse your candle jars.
After cleaning them out properly, you can — of course — recycle them. But you must make sure you get all the wax out, which you can do by placing the jar in a bowl that's on top of a pot of boiling water. You can also freeze them and pop the wax out with a butter knife.
If you don't want to recycle them, you can also store bulk food items, use them as glasses, or even store all of your homemade beauty products in them. There's truly never a good reason to throw out a used candle jar, because of just how useful they can be.