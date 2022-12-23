Give Your Loved Ones the Gift of TikTok's Butter Candle This Year — But Make It Vegan

First, TikTok blessed us with the strange but delicious butter board trend. And not long after, the butter candle went viral.

Yes, you can combine two of life's greatest comforts — candles and butter — but what's even better, is that you can actually make it vegan. Foregoing the dairy and making a vegan butter candle is entirely possible, so we're giving you a full tutorial on how to execute it perfectly, making your holidays ooey gooey, dairy-free, and bright.