Eco-Friendly Business Cards, From Cotton Cards to Digital Cards

Depending on your line of business, you may consider ordering a personalized rubber stamp containing all the text you would want on your business card. Then, cut up scraps of paper or cardstock that you already have (neatly, of course), and stamp them with your information. This way, you’re giving that paper a second life before it ends up in the recycling bin.

You can order an eco-friendly customized rubber stamp from the circular company noissue, which makes its stamps using more than 65 percent post-consumer plastics, as well as soy-based ink pads and cartridges.