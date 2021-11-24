Peruse This Vegan Gift Guide for All of Your Plant-Based Pals

After enduring yet another daunting year of the COVID-19 pandemic, relentless wildfires, rampant social issues, and more, the holiday season is finally upon us, once again. It's time to put down our phones for more than five minutes to spend some much-needed quality time with friends and family. And although presents obviously aren't the only way to show others how much you care (experiences are great too!), we have an extensive list of gifts for vegans, to surprise your eco-conscious loved ones.